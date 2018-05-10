Home Cities Hyderabad

Court directs Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to call for fresh tenders

HC sets aside contract awarded to pvt firm for providing security at Buddha Purnima proj area

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding considerable force in the petitioner’s contention, the Hyderabad High Court has set aside the contract awarded by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) last year to Agile security force private limited company for providing integrated security services with manpower and security equipment at Buddha Purnima project area in the city. The court directed the HMDA to call for fresh tenders for award of the said work to eligible company.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was passing this order recently in a petition by RSSS private limited company assailing the action of HMDA authorities in awarding the contract for a period of three years to Agile company based on the ‘experience certificate’ submitted by the latter.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the experience certificate submitted by the successful bidder (Agile company) was not genuine. In fact, Agile company had not provided CCTVs and DFMDs (door frame metal detectors) facility as quoted in the said experience certificate issued by the security officer of University of Hyderabad. Without verifying the genuineness of the certificate the HMDA had blindly believed it and acted upon it by considering & accepting the bid of Agile company, he noted.

The University of Hyderabad, in its counter affidavit, stated that it had by mistake included CCTVs and related activities in the experience certificate issued to Agile company. After noticing the anomaly a revised experience certificate was issued to the company which included only security and fire fighting services.

After hearing the case, the judge said that as the UoH has issued another experience certificate correctly reflecting the scope of work performed by the Agile company, the award of contract of the subject work to the company cannot be sustained, the judge noted.

