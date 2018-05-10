Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops busts gang indulge in illegal activity of ripening mangoes

Cops seize 145 ethylene sachets that were placed inside mango boxes for artificial ripening of fruits at Kothapet fruit market after Express reporter brought it to their notice

(Top) Police raid Kothapet Fruit Market

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The illegal activity of ripening mangoes by placing ethylene powder sachets was busted in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This Express reporter witnessed it when it was underway at the Kothapet fruit market, and informed about it to Rachakonda police.

More than two dozen persons were seen packing cartons of mangoes by placing the ethylene powder packets in them, imported from China. About six ethylene packets were placed in each carton bearing about 30 mangoes each. During the check, tonnes of mangoes were found to be ripened with the use of ethylene and other harmful products which were collected by the SOT.

Ethylene powder sachets are seen placed inside mango cartons, in Hyderabad on Wednesday
| Manikanta

After witnessing the illegal operation underway, Express contacted Additional DCP Special Operations Team (SOT) Rachakonda, Syed Rafeeq and informed about it. Following this, a team of eight police officials from SOT Rachakonda police station were sent to the fruit market within half hour. The SOT officials raided the fruit market and caught many people involved in the act. However, the Chaitanyapuri police sent only two police  to the spot after the SOT did its job and as a result, most of the miscreants escaped and only one person was caught.

When contacted, Chaitanyapuri inspector Mahesh said that they have collected 145 sachets of Ethylene and they would be produced in the court. He said that action would be taken against the traders for using prohibited substance for ripening mangoes.

How does Ethylene work

The ethylene chemical sachets which are imported from China have replaced calcium carbide for artificial ripening of mangoes in the fruit market. Once the Ethylene sachets are placed inside mango cartons they start releasing ethylene gas through small holes that are punched into it. About six to eight sachets were found in a box full of mangoes that was ready for transportation. Earlier, the Supreme Court had banned the use of China-made Ethylene powder sachets in India.

Monitoring of sale of illegal ethylene powder packets required: experts

Monitoring is what is required to keep a tab on the sale of illegal ethylene powder packets in the fruit markets in the city, say experts. Everyday thousands of tons of mangoes arrive in the fruit markets in Hyderabad. However, because of lack of proper checking, vendors continue to use ethylene powder packets.

The powder is dangerous due to which the Supreme Court earlier banned the use of China-made ethylene powder packets in India. Experts also say that exposure to the chemical can cause the same effects caused by calcium carbide. When contacted, Dr A Kiran Kumar, a professor at College of Horticulture, Rajendranagar, said that the ethylene powder is dangerous to health. The ethylene gas has an international permit to be used in the cooled storages. He said that while fruits ripened by powder are difficult to identify.

‘Identifying artificially ripened fruits is tough’

Artificially ripened mangoes will have green patches. These patches are clearly distinguishable from the yellow. Unlike a naturally ripened mango, it will not have a uniform blend of yellow and green. The ethylene powder ripened mangoes are also unnaturally bright yellow in colour when compared to a naturally ripened mango. It is quite difficult to identify the ethylene powdered mangoes.

mangoes

