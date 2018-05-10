Hyderabad HC issues notices to EFLU V-C over appointments row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has recently issued notices to the vice-chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad and others concerned to respond to a PIL filed alleging irregularities in filling various posts in the University.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Bala Sivudu seeking to set aside the appointments made for the posts of office assistants, technical assistants, junior library assistants, drivers, office attendants and so on in EFLU.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the said appointments were made contrary to the Recruitment Rules of the University. Large scale irregularities took place in making such appointments, he added and urged the court to set aside the same.

On the other hand, assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing for the Central government, raised an objection saying that the issue pertains to service matter and filing a PIL case on the issue was not proper. Refusing to consider the objection, the bench said what was wrong in filing the PIL case when irregularities took place in filling the above posts with the persons of their choice.

SSC supplementary exams to begin on June 4

Hyderabad: The SSC advanced supplementary examinations will begin from June 4 and end on June 19. The extracted nominal rolls data for candidates who are writing the exams have been put up on the website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in. All headmasters have been instructed by the officer of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana State to download the extracted nominal rolls so that they can remit the examination fee for the exam.

82,586 degrees awarded to JNTU students

Hyderabad: A total of 82,586 students were awarded undergraduate, postgraduate, Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Philosophy degrees by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here on its seventh Convocation on Wednesday. In addition, 64 gold medals were also given away to the toppers. Addressing the gathering, director of IIT, Delhi Dr V Ramgopal Rao said, “ We need to introduce more hands-on training component in our curriculum, and instil in them a do-it-yourself attitude.”

Won’t re-submit documents, says TRSMA

Hyderabad: With the Directorate of School Education unearthing a scam in the issuance of Extension of Temporary Recognition (ETR) to the schools, it has now instructed all schools in the city to submit all the requisite NOCs and other documents for verification. Private school have alleged that by asking them to resubmit the documents, the department is giving the officials another opportunity to harass them.

As a result, schools under the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) have decided that they will not submit the documents. “This diktat is just to harass us. It is because the issue of fake ETRs came to light, a scam in which their officials were involved, they want to show that they are doing some work now,” said S Madhusudhan Reddy, member of TRSMA. A fortnight ago, the district education officer and regional joint director of school education of Hyderabad had suspended eight officials from the department and filed criminal cases on them for helping 14 schools to obtain fake ETRs through under the table dealings.