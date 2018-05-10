Shopping, dinner, quality time with mom on her day

Ananya Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BharatMatrimony Mother’s Day survey to find out “What young people are planning for their mom on Mother’s Day” saw a whopping 6,448 participants share their opinion. When asked, “do you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day” a whopping 80% said yes. 60% of female participants decided to spend time with their mom while for males the proportion was 50%. More males were looking forward to take their mom out for dinner and shopping (40% males compared to 30% female participants) on May 13.

90% of male and female participants believe their mom deserved a break on Mother’s Day. On this day, 40% males think their mom will be happy if she has more free time for herself, while only 30% female participants thought so. More female participants believed that being with children will make their mom happy (55% females versus 45% males).

When asked if Mother’s Day should be declared a holiday, 80% of males said it should be while 75% females participants said yes.

Launching the Mother’s Day survey results, Rajasekar KS, GM - Marketing at Matrimony.com says, “The survey reveals the true love young people have for mothers and clearly showed that mothers are being underappreciated and certainly deserve more love for their contribution to the happiness of the family and more support in household chores.”