102 cases on stores inside Hyderabad malls

The stores were found to be charging over the MRP, selling expired products and cheating on weights and measurements.  

A mall image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 102 cases were registered against retail stores at popular shopping malls in the city and stock worth Rs 72 lakh was seized during a raid on Thursday by the task force of the legal metrology team of the Civil Supplies department. The stores were found to be charging over the MRP, selling expired products and cheating on weights and measurements.  

The Department has filed 30 cases against stores at Inorbit mall and seized Rs 52 lakh worth of stocks. Retail stores at Hyderabad Central Mall were slapped with 40 cases and Rs 15 lakh worth stocks seized. 
At GVK one mall, 17 cases were registered against retail stores and Rs 3.4 lakh worth stock seized. The retail stores at Forum mall were charged with 15 cases and Rs 90,000 worth of stocks were seized. The department did not divulge the names of the retail shops that were found violating rules.

