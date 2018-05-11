Home Cities Hyderabad

A role model

She is a mother of two and drives a cab effortlessly, zipping across traffic. Lavanya Pothur joined Ola Cabs six months ago as she liked to drive. Along the way, Lavanya gets to interact with

Published: 11th May 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Saikumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: She is a mother of two and drives a cab effortlessly, zipping across traffic. Lavanya Pothur joined Ola Cabs six months ago as she liked to drive. Along the way, Lavanya gets to interact with a lot of people who are curious about her and also motivate her to follow her dreams.When asked about the reason for choosing this profession, Lavanya says, “This was my husband’s dream. He wanted me to become a role model for other women who would want to take up driving as their profession”. 

Ten years ago, she started her career with a monthly salary of `900 as a sales girl, and then gradually worked in other department stores to the level of a store manager; she took a two-year break and then started her career as a driver. Today, she owns the vehicle. On asking about the challenges faced, she says “I met a lot of male drivers and customers who reasoned that this role is not appropriate for me. I told them that I have the strength to face any obstacles that may come. As of now, I am comfortable with this platform and also get support from Ola and other officials.”

On the eve of Mother’s Day, Lavanya shares, “Mother is the first guru for every child. She plays an important role in raising a baby girl to become a responsible woman. A mother is the classic example of multi-tasking. Working mothers must be appreciated, as they have a lot of pressure at work and still manage to get tasks accomplished in their professional and personal lives.”

