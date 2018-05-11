Haleem - The I600 crore industry of Hyderabad

Akumbenla Jamir By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of doctors in Hyderabad have come up with a food start-up venture which they say ensures the city eats safe and hygienic Haleem this season. The initiative called QuriosHaleem was set up by KLCP Healthy Food Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of KLCP Holdings. Started by three doctors who calls themselves as ‘doctorpreneurs’.

QuriosHaleem is “a hygienically prepared healthy, nutritious and tasty dish prepared by professional chefs and validated by nutritionists,” and sold at Rs 160 per unit, they said in a press conference held in the city on Friday. They hope to sell over 50,000 units of the Arabian delicacy this year. They have over 15 varities of the dish. The team also revealed interesting insights based on a recent survey conducted by 14 MBA Students of IBS Bangalore.

