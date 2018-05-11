Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Labourer's throat slit by stalker for refusing sex

An 18-year-old labourer who has made footpath near Secunderabad her home was assaulted and her throat slit after she reportedly refused to have sex with a stalker. 

Published: 11th May 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old labourer who has made footpath near Secunderabad her home was assaulted and her throat slit after she reportedly refused to have sex with a stalker. 

The incident took place at 12.10 am Friday outside Sulabh complex near Ghasmandi in Secunderabad, when the victim along with her friend was walking on the street. She was rushed to Gandhi hospital for treatment.

According to Market Police, the victim E Madhavi(18) in her complaint said that one Abdul Samad attacked her with a knife and slit her throat. She said that Samad has been harassing her for a few days. On late Thursday night, when she and her friend Uma were walking by Ghasmandi area, Samad came on a Honda Activa and stopped beside them. He then passed objectionable remarks and invited her to have sex. When she abused him, he retaliated by slitting her throat. 

She was rushed to Gandhi hospital for treatment and a complaint was lodged with Market police. Sub-inspector M Mahesh said that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code is registered for investigation. 

Secunderabad assault

