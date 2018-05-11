Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board draws plans to generate power through turbines on pipelines

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao suggested HMWS&SB go for generation of power through turbines as it produces green energy.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the first time in the country, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drawn plans to go for power generation through the installation of turbines on gravity-based water pipelines. Initially, HMWSS&SB planned to generate power through turbines from Gunagal to Sahebnagar water reservoirs. As the system has not been tried anywhere in the country and companies are unaware of it, there is a possibility of tying up with foreign companies for implementing the project. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao suggested HMWS&SB go for generation of power through turbines as it produces green energy.

The in-pipe water-to-wire power systems are considered to be innovative for generation of power from an excess head pressure of water pipelines which can be a solution for the growing energy demand. The in-pipe water-to-wire power system would be helpful to recover the energy that is used to supply water. The energy is obtained from the pipe water, where the turbine will rotate due to flow and pressure of water, and the rotating turbine is connected to a generator. 

HMWS&SB wanted to undertake the project from the agencies who are empanelled with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), HMWS&SB Chief General Manager (Transmission Circle), B Vijay Kumar Reddy said. The advantage of this technology is that it produces neat and clean energy which does not affect the environment. It does not depend upon weather conditions.

It does not affect the quality of drinking water. It is one of the cheapest ways to produce power whereas in case of solar and wind they cost more to produce the same amount of energy. The system depends upon two main components in-pipe hydrodynamic turbines and generators. The idea of the system is that one can fix turbines in gravity fed water pipes that would start rotating as the water flows through the pipe. More the velocity of water more will be the speed of rotation of the turbine, which will result in more extraction of energy. The turbine shaft is connected to generator set and power is generated at the terminals of the generator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Hyderabad: IICT reactor to use leachate at Jawahar Nagar to generate biogas

Hyderabad start-up looks to revolutionise processor technology

Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital gets funds for Virology research

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies