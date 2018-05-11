Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board draws plans to generate power through turbines on pipelines

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drawn plans to go for power generation through the installation of turbines on gravity-based water pipelines. Initially, HMWSS&SB planned to generate power through turbines from Gunagal to Sahebnagar water reservoirs. As the system has not been tried anywhere in the country and companies are unaware of it, there is a possibility of tying up with foreign companies for implementing the project. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao suggested HMWS&SB go for generation of power through turbines as it produces green energy.

The in-pipe water-to-wire power systems are considered to be innovative for generation of power from an excess head pressure of water pipelines which can be a solution for the growing energy demand. The in-pipe water-to-wire power system would be helpful to recover the energy that is used to supply water. The energy is obtained from the pipe water, where the turbine will rotate due to flow and pressure of water, and the rotating turbine is connected to a generator.

HMWS&SB wanted to undertake the project from the agencies who are empanelled with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), HMWS&SB Chief General Manager (Transmission Circle), B Vijay Kumar Reddy said. The advantage of this technology is that it produces neat and clean energy which does not affect the environment. It does not depend upon weather conditions.

It does not affect the quality of drinking water. It is one of the cheapest ways to produce power whereas in case of solar and wind they cost more to produce the same amount of energy. The system depends upon two main components in-pipe hydrodynamic turbines and generators. The idea of the system is that one can fix turbines in gravity fed water pipes that would start rotating as the water flows through the pipe. More the velocity of water more will be the speed of rotation of the turbine, which will result in more extraction of energy. The turbine shaft is connected to generator set and power is generated at the terminals of the generator.