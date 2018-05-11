Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Principal booked for kidnap and rape of minor student

The victim in her complaint told police that the principal had promised to ensure that she will pass in a subject that she had failed during the recent SSC examinations

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal of a government school at Shamshabad in Hyderabad has been booked for alleged kidnap and rape of a minor girl student from the school. 

It is alleged that the principal allegedly lured the victim on the pretext of offering guidance in studies. She had failed in a subject in the SSC examinations, results of which were released recently. 

The accused, 45-year-old Akbar Ali, is principal of Government Upper Primary School in Munchintal village. According to sub-inspector S Suresh of Shamshabad, the accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him. 

Based on a complaint from the victim, a resident of the same village, police have registered a case under section 376(rape), 363 (kidnap) of Indian Penal Code, apart from sections of SC/ST (prevention of attrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.

The victim in her complaint told police that the principal had promised to ensure that she will pass in a subject that she had failed during the recent SSC examinations. "She had approached the accused for guidance and lured her. He trapped her, took her to Shabad and married her there in the last month. When she returned home, her mother asked her to leave the house. She was staying with her relatives," said the SI. The victim's father, after coming to know of this, lodged a complaint with police on Thursday. 

