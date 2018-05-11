Hyderabad techies to announce trade union on May 26 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A year after unprecedented retrenchments rocked the IT sector in the city, an IT welfare organisation is all set to launch a trade union to fight for the rights of tech professionals in the city. The trade union is set to be launched by Forum for IT Professionals, an IT welfare organisation, on May 26 at a State wide press conference which is to be attended by tech professionals and all other stake holders.

The conference would see a manifesto be launched that would broadly lay down the key issues that the tech professionals are facing In the current job market - retrenchments, work place harrassment, and prolonged work hours.

“The union would address the major problems faced by tech professionals now. And, we would give a representation to the labour department and involve the MNCs as well,” said Praveen Chandrahas, Member, Forum for IT Professionals. Until now, retrenchments have been a major issue that bogged the IT sector in the city. Several major tech giant including Tech Mahindra, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS), Verizon Data Services India (VDSI), and several other companies.