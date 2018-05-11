Is this a sequel or a prequel? 

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: God of War has always been graphic. So graphic that when you start playing the game, you can almost smell it. It is in reality as neutral smelling as any game, but the intensity of the graphics lets you almost smell the burning fire, how the disgusting creatures reek when you attack them in close combat, and a faint smell of rusting metal. Although I have not played much of God of War, the new game, God of War: Evolution seems like an interesting departure from the earlier ones, and here are some reasons to try them.

Kratos’ son is a big part of the game: This means a dip in the toxic masculinity and violence from the previous games, and an interesting focus on human relationships and emotions. This parent-child relationship is now of course, an approved story strategy for videogames given the success of ‘the Last of Us’. We do know however, from the previous games, what actually happens later (or do we actually know? Is the story disconnected?) — Kratos sells himself to Ares and becomes the immortal world’s biggest sociopath and strikes more names from his hit list to find ‘peace’... Which makes these interactions with his son more important.

Kratos has his own Thor hammer: It’s not a hammer though, it’s an axe that works like a boomerang in medium-range combat. The overall fighting experience is great too — the sounds when enemies disintegrate are now more vivid and satisfying (it is also great that the overall in-game brightness has increased). The son character assists in fighting too by shooting arrows. And there’s still the classic rage mode to destroy the puny enemies on you in a single stroke.

Confused timeline and a sort of new plot: The best part of God of War games is the timeline inconsistency. With more complexities than a Christopher Nolan movie plot, this game goes ahead and does it too. The largest story shift here is the move to Norse mythology from what before was Greek. With other new features like rowing boats, climbing mountains with your son, and discussing stories, the new God of War is as pretty as a new-age sequel/prequel (which is it?!) can get.