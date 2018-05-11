Love Unbound

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Mother’s Day approaches, city restaurants and hotels gear up to bring the best to you. We offer you a brief tour of the culinary map. Drool over the offers and take your mother out for a memorable time. Check these offers out:n Promenade, Aditya Park is celebrating offers Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with special lunch menu of different varieties of vegetarian and non Vegetarian dishes from various parts of globe and from local cuisine with an array of western and local desserts with live counters. What’s interesting is that mothers eat free on a minimum size table of four and also get small cake as a token of love and respect. Charges: `650++

n Book your mommy dearest a relaxing treat at the luxurious The Spa, Park Hyatt. She will love the steam bath, sauna, body scrubs, and exclusive facials. If she loves swimming then she will love the swimming pool in the area. Charges: `5,500++

In Relish a lavish spread of the brunch at Deccan pavilion, ITC Kakatiya. And after you finish the sumptuous meal with your mama dear take her to the spa Kaya Kalp, present the food bill and get 50 per cent off on the treatments. n Saffron Soul buffet restaurant, Marigold offers a complimentary meal for mothers at its buffet. It has a few highlights like: salad bar, wood fire pizza, pasta cooked to order, chef’s regional special, Indian cuisine spread, dessert counter, and live kulfi counter. Charges: Adults: `1,275 (all inclusive), Kids: `640++