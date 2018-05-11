 Moms to become CEOs for a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The best way to honour a mom is to celebrate her. That’s the credo of the Mom’s Day celebrations by The New Mumz Hub. This Sunday, the New Mumz Hub and Mathrusakhi Foundation in collaboration with Telangana Tourism Department will launch an initiative titled ‘Dear Mom’. “The four-hour event is slated to be held at Cybercity Conventions, Kondapur, tomorrow from 4 pm onwards. It is a celebration of motherhood, where moms from different walks of life are being honoured by The New Mumzhub. There will be an interactive panel discussion with eminent personalities, which would be inspiring and motivating for women entrepreneurs and moms,” says founder and dentist-turned-mom counseller Hasini Yadav.

A success walk of eminent persons with their moms is also planned where they get to speak out about their successful journey honouring their moms and their role and support in their life. The fashion walk will add glitter and glamour to the event where moms get to set the ramp on fire, she says. Fun and interactive sessions, trivia quiz along with ‘Mom n Me’ games where they can win gift hampers will also be part of the event.