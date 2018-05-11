Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, Polepally pharma units under National Green Tribunal radar

National Green Tribunal issues notices to pharma units & PCB for causing pollution

A woman wearing face mask to protect against air pollution.(Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The principal bench of National Green Tribunal, New Delhi on Thursday issued notices to Aurobindo, Hetero, Mylon and other pharmaceutical companies; the Central and Telangana governments; and the pollution control boards for filing counter affidavits on a petition which complained that the pharma companies and an apparel and fashion garments exporting company situated in Polepally SEZ (Special Economic Zone) at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar had been causing pollution in nearby villages by discharging effluents into open places, agricultural lands, ponds and pits.

The bench of justices Raghuvendra S Rathore (judicial) and Satyawan Singh Garbyal (expert) was dealing with the petition filed by Kosgi Venkataiah, a farmer from Rajapur mandal in the district. The petitioner sought direction to the authorities concerned to take steps for restoration of the eco system in the Polepally area.

Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar told the tribunal that the officials of pollution control boards were in collusion with the managements of the polluting industries and failed to take any action though the latter have been causing severe pollution in the surrounding villages and causing irreparable loss to agricultural ponds. The managements of these erring companies were very reputed and influential in all aspects and were operating the industries without getting clearance from the Union ministry of environment and forest.

People living in nearby villages were adversely affected as the ground water and water in ponds was totally polluted and was not fit for use  for drinking or farming. The agricultural yield fell drastically, causing severe loss to the poor farmers, he said and urged the tribunal to take stringent action against the erring officials and industries and to order registration of a case against the polluting companies.
The bench issued notices to the respondent authorities and companies for filing counter affidavits, and posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.

Poisoning environs
