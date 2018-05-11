On the road with the IPL girl

Vasavi Narsikar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rochelle Maria Rao, host and presenter of On the Road, ESPNcricinfo, is grabbing everyone’s attention and not without reason. On the Road is a travel and sports video series which celebrates the cultural and visual diversity of India, exploring one legendary cricket spot in each Indian Premier League (IPL) city, narrating unique characteristics of each chosen destination.

Rochelle says she drives excitement in fans about cricket destinations in country-wide road trip to India’s IPL teams’ hometowns, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur and interacts with local communities for lesser known facts about the city as they share their excitement around the IPL season their favourite team players and expectations from their teams. ]

Talking about cricket and hosting IPL, she says, “I started watching cricket since I was young child with my father and brother and have always been a fan of the game, I always been passionate about anchoring and I think that I have got gift of speaking. After winning the miss India pageant I directly started anchoring in different entertainment shows and moved to host On the Road for IPL. It has been lot fun, its unique when compared to other shows I have done”.

She was in Hyderabad recently and visited CR Man Singh museum. She says, “It was just wonderful to see the history of cricket culture, later we got to interact with VVS Lakshman who spoke about the next generation about cricket, I think the finest moment was the biriyani place like Paradise and Café Bahar as well had great memories of Kolkata and Jaipur” says Rochelle.

Being in entertainment industry Rochelle believes that Mandira Bedi has paved the way to all the female anchors. Besides that, she experiences the back-stage stories, on screen action or behind the scenes.

Rochelle Rao’s fashion sense has always been comfortable and unique and by being herself her love for her work can be inspiration to many others.