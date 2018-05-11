Straddling male bastions

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What was the inspiration behind founding Salebhai?

The idea to create Salebhai.com came following an in-depth market study which demonstrated a gap created by short supply of goods representative of a culture or region, led by people migrating within India and abroad.

What is the company about, and when was it founded?

Salebhai is an Indian e-commerce portal that enables people living away from home order a range of specialties directly from their home towns. It is a one-stop solution for individuals who want to discover regional products such as sweets, namkeens, spices, pickles, handicrafts, paintings, puja items, etc. from across India. It was launched in September 2015 by Vishwa Vijay Singh and myself.

How was the support from your family?

When people sometimes tell me you are a supermom, I always respond by saying that I have a superfamily. Had it not been for their support and sacrifices in terms of doing without me in life’s important moments and not holding any grudges whatsoever, things would probably have been different.

Do you feel guilty for not spending enough time with those you love?

Yes. The feeling was more when the kids were growing up. Though I always tried to make it to their important occasions and put in special efforts, there were times when I wasn’t around. But having said that, I often counselled myself and will tell other working women who may sometimes be overcome with guilt that our children only grow up to be better individuals when they learn early on in life about commitments, determination, passion, and supporting one another.

How do you share your free time with your kids?

We love to swim, run, do martial arts and yoga, meditate, cook experimental meals, and watch movies together.

Is there any difference in how society is treating you before and after taking the entrepreneurial plunge?

There are so many women doing a lot and winning people’s admiration. Definitely, with startup culture grabbing headlines, there is a lot of focus on them. See, our society is still patriarchal and there are not many women players – either because of lack of opportunities, personal commitments, societal pressure, etc. But things are changing slowly and society must evolve. We need more women to contribute with their amazing talent and skills for holistic development of humanity.

Views on #MeToo campaign...

Unlike in the past, when sexual harassment and assault were hushed up and victims told to be quiet to save their honour, we are now at least, though in small measure and thanks to social media, vocal about it. #MeToo is a liberating movement that must not lose momentum. And it must be a gender-independent movement, with both men and women taking the scourge head-on and then internalising it.

Assuming the clock ticks back to the day before you founded the company, would you still go ahead and do it without any second thoughts?

Of course. If I were to go back in time before we launched Salebhai.com, I would erase all the problems we faced initially and the mistakes we made, take corrective measures from the knowledge gathered so far and make it a smooth ride for all – the company and our customers.

— Purba Kalita, Co-Founder, Salebhai



What was the inspiration behind founding JobsForHer?

I took a break in my career for a few years when I had children. During this personal journey, I became aware of the various difficulties a woman faces in order to re-enter the workforce. I then became committed to the cause of enabling women to restart their careers.

What is the company about, and when was it founded?

JobsForHer is an online portal to enable women to restart their careers post breaks for marriage / motherhood / elderly care, etc. Our vision is to reverse female brain drain within the Indian workforce by connecting women returnees with job opportunities, mentorship, reskilling, networking, etc. It was founded in March 2015.

How was the support from your family?

My family, and especially my spouse, has always been on board with my career choices. They support me and motivate me to strive harder to achieve my career goals.

Do you feel guilty for not spending enough time with those you love?

I’ve trained my mind that when I’m at work, I refuse to feel guilty that I’m not at home and when I’m at home, I don’t feel guilty that I’m not at work. In fact, my children have became the biggest boon to my work – keeping me grounded, providing me the big-picture perspective, and keeping my spirit alive.

How do you share your free time with your kids?

I reserve the weekends for my kids. When the kids have vacation, we take off to explore fun destinations.

Is there any difference in how society is treating you before and after taking the entrepreneurial plunge?

Hailing from a Marwari family, entrepreneurship runs in our blood. So, I never really faced any bias at home but through my own entrepreneurship journey I have challenged some of the stereotypes that exist, for example, being a female entrepreneur in technology, challenging the gender bias in the workplace, judging someone’s competency based on their femininity, challenges due to motherhood, etc.

Views on #MeToo campaign...

The #MeToo campaign took social media by storm recently, demonstrating the extent to which sexual harassment is perpetrated in societies across the world. While this ingenious call to speak out has brought to light the magnitude of the problem, it has also opened the doors to a dialogue on processes to prevent harassment in the workplace. Working women and men deserve to be treated equally and with dignity.

Assuming the clock ticks back to the day before you founded the company, would you still go ahead and do it without any second thoughts?

Before I started JobsForHer, I had a lot of fears but through this entrepreneurial journey, I have realised how often women tend to hold themselves back because of fear. It is critical that we don’t let our fears hold ourselves back. So, yes, I would go ahead without any second thoughts.

— Neha Bagaria, Founder, JobsForHer

