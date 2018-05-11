Home Cities Hyderabad

Student found dead with slit throat in Hyderabad resort, friend suspected of murder

A 21-year-old girl from Kothur, who left home for college, was found dead with her throat slit at Pragathi Resorts in Shankarpally in Cyberabad police commissionerate limits.

Published: 11th May 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old girl from Kothur, who left home for college, was found dead with her throat slit at Pragathi Resorts in Shankarpally in Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. The victim, Sirisha Goud is suspected to have been left to bleed to the death in the bathroom of one of the rooms in the resort. On Thursday night, the security personnel noticed foul smell and alerted the management, who in turn alerted the Shankarpally police.

She was accompanied by her friend Sai Prasad (23) of Thimmapur. The duo had visited the resort during the afternoon. Based on preliminary investigation, police have detained her friend and suspect that a strained relationship could be what has led to the murder. 

"The accused has taken the girl to the resort and killed her there. He then called his relative and informed about the murder and also told he wanted to commit suicide. The accused's friend has then called a revenue department official in Chevella and the information was further passed to the security and then to the police," said Shamshabad DCP PV Padmaja. The DCP said action will be taken against the resort management for violating the norms.

The victim Sirisha (21) of Thimmapur was studying degree final year at a private college in Dilsukhnagar. On Thursday, at around 11 am, she informed her parents about leaving for college, but did not return. Her father was intimated by the police on Thursday night about the murder.

The girl’s body was shifted to Chevella government hospital for autopsy. The Cyberabad police said that the duo had come to the resort during the afternoon and Sai Prasad left the resort alone during the evening. He has been taken into custody and a case of murder has been registered for the probe.

Kothur Hyderabad murder

