All 3,500 private schools in Hyderabad refuse to follow dept’s diktat

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With none of the 3,500 private schools in Hyderabad submitting the no-objection certificate (NOC) and other documents such as Extension of Temporary Recognition (ETR) to it, the department of education has decided to conduct a physical verification of all documents and facilities in each school on May 16. Over 700 headmasters and teachers of government schools will be involved in day-long exercise and each person will be tasked with inspecting five schools.

Interestingly, only verbal directions have been given to schools to submit the documents. “A circular will be issued to all the schools on May 14 informing them about the inspection. Though schools have not been given a deadline, the district education officer (DEO) has been asked to complete the verification process by May 15,” Venkata Narsamma, Hyderabad DEO, has said.

School had to go through re-verification after the directorate of school education unearthed a scam in the issuance of ETRs to 14 private schools in the city. Private school allege that by asking them to re-submit the documents, the department is giving the officials another opportunity to harass them. As a result, schools under Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association have decided not to submit the documents. “This diktat is just to harass us. The department’s officials were involved in the fake ETR issuance scam and now they want to show that they are doing some work,” said S Madhusudhan Reddy, a member of TRSMA.

Recently, the DEO and regional joint director of school education had suspended eight officials of the department and filed criminal cases against them for helping 14 schools obtain fake ETRs.School managements say that every year they have to submit ETRs along with nominal rolls just before the SSC or Class X examination.

The DEO, on the other hand, says that schools are obliged to furnish any document demanded at any time and cannot say that they will not submit the documents just because they have already submitted them.

Moreover, just before the new academic session, DEO’s office conducts an inspection of all schools. School managements apprehend the new directives will harm schools, particularly the small, as it will create loopholes for deputy DEOs to exploit.