Case against school headmaster for sexually abusing student in Hyderabad

The headmaster of a school has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor girl after promising to help her get through the intermediate exams.

Published: 12th May 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The headmaster of a school has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor girl after promising to help her get through the intermediate exams, police said here today.

He developed an acquaitance with the girl after promising to help her pass the exams (as he had failed) and sexually expolited her, they said.

The headmaster also allegedly tied a mangalasutra to her a few days back, they said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, a case of rape, kidnap, SC/ST atrocities prevention act and POCSO Act was registered against him, police said.

Efforts were on to nab the headmaster, they said.

