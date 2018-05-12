Electrician arrested for attempt to rape minor girl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another assault against women and minors, a 37-year-old electrician is arrested by Hyderabad police today for allegedly attempting to assault a minor girl sexually. Arrested accused, Mohammed Ismail, an electrician from Wahed Nagar in the Malakpet, is produced before court for judicial remand.

Chaderghat Inspector G Sattaiah said that the parents along with victim approached the police on late Friday night alleging that Ismail indulged in trying to assault the minor girl sexually when she was alone at the residence. When the incident took place, parents had gone out for work.

After parents returned home, the victim told the parents that the miscreant came to residence and tried to rape her. She, according to police, managed to escape from accused. The parents made attempts to consult locality elders to inquire about the incident but the accused refused to talk to victim's family members.

Based on a complaint, police registered attempt to rape case on accused Ismail and arrested him.

Sultan Bazar ACP Chetana Mylabhutala said that the facts of the case is being examined and the victim was sent to Bharosa centre for assistance.

The accused was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.