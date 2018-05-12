Home Cities Hyderabad

Electrician arrested for attempt to rape minor girl in Hyderabad

In yet another assault against women and minors, a 37-year-old electrician is arrested by Hyderabad police today for allegedly attempting to assault a minor girl sexually.

Published: 12th May 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another assault against women and minors, a 37-year-old electrician is arrested by Hyderabad police today for allegedly attempting to assault a minor girl sexually. Arrested accused, Mohammed Ismail, an electrician from Wahed Nagar in the Malakpet, is produced before court for judicial remand.

Chaderghat Inspector G Sattaiah said that the parents along with victim approached the police on late Friday night alleging that Ismail indulged in trying to assault the minor girl sexually when she was alone at the residence. When the incident took place, parents had gone out for work. 

After parents returned home, the victim told the parents that the miscreant came to residence and tried to rape her. She, according to police, managed to escape from accused. The parents made attempts to consult locality elders to inquire about the incident but the accused refused to talk to victim's family members. 

Based on a complaint, police registered attempt to rape case on accused Ismail and arrested him.
Sultan Bazar ACP Chetana Mylabhutala said that the facts of the case is being examined and the victim was sent to Bharosa centre for assistance. 

The accused was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual assault rape POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mother of autistic boy who died at Sannidhi Institute of Disability alleges that her son was raped and killed

Another form of manual scavenging continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water board to tag manhole lids, save them from thieves

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia