Hyderabad High Court notice to Andhra Pradesh on mining near canals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has recently issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government and others concerned asking them to file detailed counter affidavits to a PIL filed against issue of mining leases in the lands in the vicinity of Telugu Ganga canals and other water channels in Saidapuram mandal, particularly in Uturu village, in Nellore district.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by D Surendra Babu of Nellore district seeking directions to the respondent authorities for taking steps for cancellation of mining leases and stoppage of mining activity in the subject area. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that there was threat to Telugu Ganga canals and other water channels due to grant of mining leases in the mandal. He said that officials were allowing mining activity beyond the leased-out areas and urged the court to issue directions to the authorities to forthwith impose a ban on mining activity and restore the subject lands to use.

The bench issued notices to the principal secretary (mines), director of mines, Nellore district collector, special collector of Telugu Ganga project, member-secretary of Pollution Control Board and others to respond, and posted the matter for further hearing after summer vacation.