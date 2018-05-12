Hyderabad tuition teacher arrested after rape bid on minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tuition teacher in Hyderabad allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl at his residence in Lenin Nagar, Meerpet when she had approached him for some drinking water. The incident came to light on Saturday morning after Meerpet police received a complaint from the victim's family.

Apart from naming the tuition teacher, Gopi, the family members have also alleged that the victim was subjected to an attempt to rape about four months ago and named a neighbour, Srikanth, in the complaint. A case was registered against the two accused and facts of the case are being verified, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, when the girl had been to Gopi's house asking for some cold drinking water. According to police, Gopi, taking advantage of the place and time tried to rape her. As she raised an alarm, Gopi fled the spot and the victim reached her home and complained to her grandmother.

The victim's mother had passed away several years ago and she was staying in a hostel. She had come down to her aunt's home in Lenin Nagar for summer vacation.

The girl has reportedly suffered bleeding injuries to her private parts and was sent to hospital.

Sub-inspector AA Raju of Meerpet police said "The girl's grandmother who first saw the girl after the attempt has informed police that the girl was bleeding when she reached the home. She was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment and is stated to be out of danger." The SI said the girl has also complained that one Srikanth, another neighbour had attempted to rape the girl four months ago. "Based on the complaint a case gas been registered against the accused duo and the probe is on," said the SI.

Both the accused have been reportedly taken into custody for questioning.