Hyderabad: Water board to tag manhole lids, save them from thieves

HYDERABAD: With an aim to detect missing, open or broken sewerage manholes, sewage overflows or detecting hazardous poisonous gases emanating from manholes in the twin cities, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in collaboration with IT Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) department has drawn plans to go for sensor based an Internet of Thing (IoT) for smart Manhole Management System(MMS) in Greater Hyderabad.

HMWS&SB has identified as many as 266 critical manholes across the twin cities, all these manholes will be taken up for project implementation. A unique radio frequency identification(RFID) tag with sensors will be used for each manhole cover and a narrow-band IoTs is adopted for communication.

The implementation of sensor based IoT based MMS trigger alarm to the supervisory control and data acquisition centre of HMWS&SB, if open manhole cover or manhole cover theft is detected or whenever sewerage overflow is reported, it triggers alert to the centre at critical intervals to ensure prevention of sewerage overflow and help in planned maintenance. The HMWS&SB has invited request for expression of interest from agencies to design, install, integrate and maintenance of sensor based IoT solution.

‘Action would be taken against those dumping debris in lakes’

Hyderabad: GHMC proposes to strictly take action against illegal dumping of construction and debris waste from June 5. If anybody dumps C&D waste in nalas, water bodies, open spaces, serious action will be taken by imposing penalties against erring persons, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, said. The Mayor held a review meeting with regard to construction debris waste transportation with construction firms.