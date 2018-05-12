Home Cities Hyderabad

School principal booked for kidnap, rape of minor student in Telangana

According to police, Akbar trapped her, took her to Shamshabad and allegedly sexually assaulted her and married her.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The principal of a government school at Muchintal in Hyderabad has been booked for alleged kidnap and rape of a former girl student from the school.  The accused has allegedly lured the girl when she approached him for guidance after failing in a subject in her Intermediate board examinations. The police have registered cases under relevant Sections sections and also under POCSO Act. 
The accused, a 40-year-old Akbar Ali, is the principal of Government Upper Primary School in the same village. The girl studied Class X in the same school.   

According to police, Akbar trapped her, took her to Shamshabad and allegedly sexually assaulted her and married her. The girl’s parents, who came to know about the incident, lodged a complaint with Shamshabad police following which the police registered a case against the principal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

A hidden gem in The Hague

Love Unbound

The Haleem Season is Here

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood