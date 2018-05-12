School principal booked for kidnap, rape of minor student in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The principal of a government school at Muchintal in Hyderabad has been booked for alleged kidnap and rape of a former girl student from the school. The accused has allegedly lured the girl when she approached him for guidance after failing in a subject in her Intermediate board examinations. The police have registered cases under relevant Sections sections and also under POCSO Act.

The accused, a 40-year-old Akbar Ali, is the principal of Government Upper Primary School in the same village. The girl studied Class X in the same school.

According to police, Akbar trapped her, took her to Shamshabad and allegedly sexually assaulted her and married her. The girl’s parents, who came to know about the incident, lodged a complaint with Shamshabad police following which the police registered a case against the principal.