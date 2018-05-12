The scientific way to beat summer: Have white roofs for cool house & cooler cities  

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: If you have often worried about the soaring mercury levels being recorded in Hyderabad, there is a step that you can take that will help cool down your house as well as the entire city — by simply painting the roof of your house/office building in white exterior paint or covering it with materials like white tiles or white coloured HDPE or PVC sheets. Such roofs are known as cool roofs.

The science behind it

Solar radiation from the sun is absorbed by roofs of houses, which are made mostly of concrete or other materials like galvanized metal and asbestos in low-economic housing. Heat absorbed by roof from the sun, in turn, adds up to heat inside the house. However, if the roofs of buildings are covered with materials which can reflect a majority of solar energy, it will not get heated as much as it would otherwise.

The capability of a material to reflect solar energy is known as reflectance. Even Thermal emittance plays an important role. It is the ability of a material to emit the energy absorbed by it. To select the best material to cover the roof, a material should have the best combination of Solar reflectance and thermal emittance, known as Solar Reflectance Index(SRI).

As per Bureau of Energy Efficiency data, materials like white cement tile, white paint and white PVC sheet have high SRI, which means they are the best materials to have a cool roof. While white cement tile has SRI of 90, white PVC sheet and white paint have SRI above 100, however white cement tile is more durable. With rapid urbanization, open spaces like agricultural lands, forests or lakes in a city start vanishing and are replaced by man-made structures built mostly out of concrete or other heat absorbing materials like bitumen or metal. As a result, the cities or urban conglomerates are much hotter than their suburbs, making them islands of heat.

However, if a large number of buildings start having cool roofs, then the amount of heat absorbed in the city can also go down, mitigating UHI effect. The US Environment Protection Agency also lists cool roofs as one way of mitigating the UHI effect.

Case study from Hyderabad

Last year, Natural Resources Defense Council, along with GHMC and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) undertook a project and covered roofs of a few houses in the city with white high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheets. Similar project on a larger scale was undertaken by NRDC in Ahmedabad. It was observed in the houses with cool roofs, the temperatures were lower by 2 degree Celsius.

Dr Rajkiran V Bilolikar, Associate Professor at ASCI-Hyderabad, said, “Benefit of cool roofs are not limited to only lowering temperature inside a house but it will also result in more moderated usage of coolers or air conditioners inside houses. This effect will especially be magnified in large buildings. Government should rope in corporate companies to take up the initiative of implementing cool roofs project in low income areas to mitigate the impact of heat waves and high temperatures.