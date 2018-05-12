With Ramzan comes new challenges for Hyderabad Rohingyas

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the Rohingya refugees, who are looked upon suspiciously not only by the police — who in fact conducted a cordon and search operation on them in Hafeez Baba Nagar on Friday — but also by locals, the holy month of Ramzan poses new challenges. The refugee families, who do not have a fixed source of income and depend on their wages from their work as daily labourers, have to depend on zakat (charity) from wealthy locals or NGOs to sustain themselves during the month. While there are a few who choose not to work during the month — others who have larger number of mouths to feed in their family, have no choice but to work. Take for instance Tahidul Karim who lives in the Rohingya camp in a shanty in front of the Ayesha Masjid in Baba Nagar. He works in the fish market in Musheerabad and earns Rs10,000 per month.

“Though Quran specifies that one should not work during Ramzan, we have no choice but work. A major help is the items that we get from the locals and NGOs as part of zakat,” said Karim.

The Rohingyas who live in the shanties in front of the Masjid receive rice, dal, lentils, bread, oil packets and also ready made food as part of charity during the Ramzan.

However, the recipients of Zakat is only confined to the refugees who live in shanties and not to people who live anywhere else. Rohingyas, who live nearby alleged. Zubair, who lives in a 10x10 pucca room near the Masjid, said, “We do not receive any Zakat. It’s only for those who live in the shanty. When we ask for it, those living the shanty taunt us by saying that we do not ‘require’ it since we live in a pucca house.”

However, the reality is very different. Zubair and others who live in the compound have to shell out Rs 1,000 per month, compared to the Rs 300 that those who live in the shanties pay. Syed-ul-Isalam, 19, who lives in the nearby Dargah compound and had to stop working because of his health, also does not receive Zakat. He said, “The donors don’t dole out the charity to every houses.

They just give it to people who approach them. So, basically, some people end up getting a lot and others don’t get a thing.” “The expenses during Ramzan increase because we are required to eat food that’s good for our health -- curd, milk, dates and so on and it costs a lot of money. In addition to that, we have to buy new clothes to gift our families during Eid,” Isalam added.

Police detain 15 suspects in cordon and search operation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on early Friday detained as many as 66 Rohingya refugees from Hafeezbaba Nagar in Kanchanbagh police limits during a cordon and search operation. They were let off immediately after their documents were verified. Police also detained 15 suspects for verification and seized 62 vehicles for not possessing valid documents. According to police, they arrested one Yousuf for using Ethylene ripener for artificially ripening of mangoes at his godown. Three persons Sattar, Hussain and Yousuf were arrested as they were running illegal slaughtering house without obtaining permission from government authorities.