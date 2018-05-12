Home Cities Hyderabad

With Ramzan comes new challenges for Hyderabad Rohingyas

For the Rohingya refugees, who are looked upon suspiciously not only by the police but also by locals, the holy month of Ramzan poses new challenges.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tahidul Karim (right), of Baba Nagar works in a fish market in Musheerabad. He earns `10,000 a month and depends mainly on the Zakat doled out during the month of Ramzan | Vinay Madapu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the Rohingya refugees, who are looked upon suspiciously not only by the police — who in fact conducted a cordon and search operation on them in Hafeez Baba Nagar on Friday — but also by locals, the holy month of Ramzan poses new challenges. The refugee families, who do not have a fixed source of income and depend on their wages from their work as daily labourers, have to depend on zakat (charity) from wealthy locals or NGOs to sustain themselves during the month. While there are a few who choose not to work during the month — others who have larger number of mouths to feed in their family, have no choice but to work. Take for instance Tahidul Karim who lives in the Rohingya camp in a shanty in front of the Ayesha Masjid in Baba Nagar. He works in the fish market in Musheerabad and earns Rs10,000 per month. 

“Though Quran specifies that one should not work during Ramzan, we have no choice but work. A major help is the items that we get from the locals and NGOs as part of zakat,” said Karim. 
The Rohingyas who live in the shanties in front of the Masjid receive rice, dal, lentils, bread, oil packets and also ready made food as part of charity during the Ramzan. 

However, the recipients of Zakat is only confined to the refugees who live in shanties and not to people who live anywhere else. Rohingyas, who live nearby alleged. Zubair, who lives in a 10x10 pucca room near the Masjid, said, “We do not receive any Zakat. It’s only for those who live in the shanty. When we ask for it, those living the shanty taunt us by saying that we do not ‘require’ it since we live in a pucca house.”

However, the reality is very different. Zubair and others who live in the compound have to shell out Rs 1,000 per month, compared to the Rs 300 that those who live in the shanties pay. Syed-ul-Isalam, 19, who lives in the nearby Dargah compound and had to stop working because of his health, also does not receive Zakat. He said, “The donors don’t dole out the charity to every houses.

They just give it to people who approach them. So, basically, some people end up getting a lot and others don’t get a thing.” “The expenses during Ramzan increase because we are required to eat food that’s good for our health -- curd, milk, dates and so on and it costs a lot of money. In addition to that, we have to buy new clothes to gift our families during Eid,” Isalam added.

Police detain 15 suspects in cordon and search operation
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on early Friday detained as many as 66 Rohingya refugees from Hafeezbaba Nagar in Kanchanbagh police limits during a cordon and search operation. They were let off immediately after their documents were verified. Police also detained 15 suspects for verification and seized 62 vehicles for not possessing valid documents. According to police, they arrested one Yousuf for using Ethylene ripener for artificially ripening of mangoes at his godown. Three persons Sattar, Hussain and Yousuf were arrested as they were running illegal slaughtering house without obtaining permission from government authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohingya refugees Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mother of autistic boy who died at Sannidhi Institute of Disability alleges that her son was raped and killed

Another form of manual scavenging continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water board to tag manhole lids, save them from thieves

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood