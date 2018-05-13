Don’t rely on period apps as means of contraception: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For those relying heavily on period tracking apps in matters related to pregnancy, the apps may help you track your periods or give you heads up about pregnancy, but it is not ideal to rely on them as a means of contraception, say health experts. The period tracking apps come with a calendar that shows the user ovulation and fertility dates, based on the start date of the menstruation cycle. However, many of these apps also give tips about the “safe period”, a time when conception is least likely.

“In some women, there may be premature ovulation, the app calendar may show safe period but it need not necessarily be safe. Safe period is a natural means of contraception but it’s better to combine it with other forms of contraception like copper-T, condoms or pills,” said Dr Vimee Bindra, consultant gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad. It’s absolutely fine to use them as long as the apps don’t give medical advice, she added. There exist period and pregnancy tracking apps that can be integrated with health and diet apps.

However, no government body vets the health insights provided to women by these apps. Most users of period tracking apps in the city are women from corporate and IT sector. “About 90 per cent of my patients use these apps and have good knowledge about them. But women should know that these apps won’t tell them the variations that are unique to each woman,” said Bindra.

However, the doctor warned that some women who are trying to conceive get stressed due to the app. Many women combine ovulation kits with apps to try time their ovulation. “The app might say the user is not ovulating and they get stressed, in turn affecting fertility. To increase fertility rate, a woman should be happy and stress-free,” said Brinda.