Family issues behind rape of daughter by man: Hyderabad cops

The police believe that the accused, who is at the centre of disputes involving two families, decided to vent his rage in this way in his drunken stupor. 

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of a 22-year-old who was allegedly raped by her father and his friend in what is believed to be a revenge crime, police believe several aspects resulted in the heinous offence. The police believe that the accused, who is at the centre of disputes involving two families, decided to vent his rage in this way in his drunken stupor. 

Rachakonda She Teams in-charge, SK Saleema, addl DCP (crimes) said that the man was in an illicit relationship with an Afghani woman. This led to a fall out with his first wife, with whom he had five girls. The first wife left his home along with their children. In the meantime, the Afghani woman gave birth to a boy.  “The perpetrator and his family wanted to have a boy and they were glad that the first wife left them. However, the first wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him. On the other hand, his second wife’s husband, who works as a cook in Delhi lodged a complaint of adultery against her. This led to a lot of chaos in the family,” said Saleema. 

While all the parties concerned were trying to resolve these issues at the police station, the victim stepped out of the station. Her father, the accused, too joined her and offered her water. Half an hour after she woke up, she was bleeding and was also left with no salwar, added the officer. The father, also reportedly gave her a pill, threatened her against informing anyone else. They booked the father under sections 366 and 376 (kidnap and rape) under the IPC and arrested him. 

