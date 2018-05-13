Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Decapitated body of male nurse found at Ghatkesar railway track 

A case of suspicious death has been registered and his body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decapitated body of a 24-year-old male nurse working at Mahaveer Hospital & Research Centre at Mehdipatnam was found on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar on Saturday. The head was found on the other side of the track, and the body has been recovered by the Government Railway Police of Secunderabad who registered a case of suspicious death.

Prima facie, the railway police identified the deceased as Gajula Mahesh (24), a native of Hanmakonda in Warangal district, working as a male nurse at Mahaveer Hospital, and was living in the city. The police found that Mahesh was run over by a train resulting in the decapitation of his head. A case of suspicious death has been registered and his body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

