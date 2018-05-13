Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Madhapur has a swanky exterior but pothole-ridden bylanes

One can often find themselves struggling while driving through key colonies including Ayappa Society, Kakatiya Hills, Guttala Begumpet, and Old Hafeezpet.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:24 AM

Construction debris dumped at a locality in Madhapur causing inconvenience to the commuters | r satish babu

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a stark contrast to the major road development works that have been extensively taken up in Madhapur, several pothole-ridden by-lanes in the ward ensure a bumpy ride during everyday commute.  It is not just the bylanes that suffer. One can often find themselves struggling while driving through key colonies including Ayappa Society, Kakatiya Hills, Guttala Begumpet, and Old Hafeezpet. The roads in these colonies are riddled with sand, construction debris and overflowing drains.     

For A Ajay Kumar, a software developer who takes these routes regularly, has lost hopes of travelling on smooth roads. He says that the overflowing drains have added to woes of the residents. “The drains have been overflowing for seven-months now in Ayappa Society. We have stopped going out because of the stench and the drain water flowing on roads,” Kumar said. The road works in several stretches of these colonies have been pending even though the  under ground drainage projects in the ward are completed. 
“The a slew of roads are in poor shape across the colonies here. Though there are other works going on, the recarpeting should be prompt to avoid inconvenience,” opined K Surya Madhan, another software engineer who resides in the ward said.  

On speaking to the corporator  of the ward, he blamed the contractors  for delay in the development works.”They (contractors) have taken up multiple projects in a single area but are limited on labour. As a result, several works are pending as the rotation of workers is not swift,” said V Jagadeeshwar Goud, corporator of the ward. There are several litigations pending in the court due to which work on certain stretches are not taken up, he added. 

Meanwhile, as several construction projects are extensively taking place, dumping of the rubble along the apartment boundaries and empty plots has been rampant across the ward. In one such case, construction debris is being dumped along the boundary of Masjid-e-Alamgir in Guttala Begumpet. 

“We hope that the shortcomings of dumping waste and shortage of water are met in the coming years,” said M Manohar Rao, an advocate who plans to invest in real estate in Madhapur. Meanwhile, the corporator assured that developmental projects for Foot Over Bridges (FOB) in Matrusri Nagar and Bhanu Township would be submitted so that the locals would not have jaywalk.  

