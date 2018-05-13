Home Cities Hyderabad

Period-trackers, fertility apps popular among women in Hyderabad

These apps are designed to help women keep track of their period cycles, fertility period, thus helping them plan either conception or contraception. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The use of period-tracking mobile applications is gaining popularity among young urban women in the city. These apps are designed to help women keep track of their period cycles, fertility period, thus helping them plan either conception or contraception. Those who use the apps say, it helps them prepare early as they receive alerts a day or two before the start of their menstruation cycle. There are many apps available on various Play Stores that cater to women’s health, some of the most downloaded ones have the basic feature of tracking periods and also provide an analysis.

Once the last period dates are entered into the app calendar, the app predicts the dates for ovulation and shows the date when a woman is most fertile. “The app helps me keep track of my dates and alerts me before my periods start. I then ensure that I carry a sanitary napkin so that I don’t have to go hunting for one when my period starts. It helps me plan a little ahead,” said Jayanthi M, working as software tester with an IT firm in Gachibowli. 

“I can also know how long the period will last. There are some features where I can track my mood and the symptoms but I don’t use those features as I don’t need them,” she added. Most, if not all period-tracking apps, include an option to track pregnancy. The app collects various data inputs such as body temperature, weight, symptoms like cramps, mood fluctuations, body aches, breast tenderness, and bloating. The information is used to give insight and analysis, mostly in the form of graphs. The period-tracking and pregnancy apps also come with features that allow the health analysis done by the app to be shared with the user’s personal doctor.

Some apps even connect with other health-related apps for gaining more information about the user’s health. Aishiya Ansari, does translation works from Urdu to English on a freelance basis and suffers from Polycystic ovary syndrome, a type of hormonal disorder that affects about 20 to 25 pc of Indian women of childbearing age, according to a study by department of endocrinology and metabolism, AIIMS. 
“I am trying to conceive, but this health condition makes it hard to bear a child. I am now using an app to track my ovulation, and my doctor said it’s fine to use it,” she said. Period and pregnancy tracking apps aided by AI are available for free download. They require lot of data about user’s health.

Popular period-tracking apps
Clue, M Calendar, Flo, Period Tracker, P-Log, Pink Pad, LoveCycles, Lunacycle   For those trying to get pregnant, menstrual and fertility apps have helped them understand the rhythms of their ovulation cycle.

