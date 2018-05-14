AI certificate course launched

Vasavi Narsikar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With an objective of imparting advanced technology skills to youngsters, NIT Warangal and Computer Society of India (CSI) have launched a certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at an event held at ZettaMine Labs in Jubilee Hills on May 12.“Computing power, connectivity, sensors and algorithms are the four big things that have contributed to AI’s current emergence. Even though AI takes away many existing jobs, it also creates more jobs than those it replaces.

Gartner has predicted recently that 2.3 million people are needed to work on AI applications by 2022. India suffers in quality of university education and building ecosystems of multi-disciplinary stakeholders. This AIML programme by NITW and CSI-SIGBDA will address both of these challenges”, said Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of Cyient.

Futuristic Cities President Karuna Gopal said, “AI’s applications are all around us – right from military to managing waste. Healthcare, human assets, agriculture and education are the areas that AI can make a big impact in India. We need to create a business ecosystem, encourage startups, work on the right policies, usher investments and finally create talent.”The certification programme comprises over 350 hours of classroom and lab sessions, mentor sessions, workshops and hackathons. The programme would commence from June 9 in Hyderabad for an initial batch of 60.