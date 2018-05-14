Amma ki prematho...

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Moms and their children got an opportunity to talk about their relationship and understand the intricacies involved during the Mother’s Day celebrations held by The New Mumz Hub at Cyber Conventions in Kondapur on Sunday. Over 50 moms with their children walked the ramp as their children told the world what their mothers meant to them. Some stories were profound, some funny and some heart touching.

Yesteryear actress Roja Ramani spoke about her wheel-chair bound mom and got everyone teary eyed. There was also a panel discussion where many achievers recalled the way their moms had given them strength to get ahead in life. Dr Hasini Yadav, founder of The New Mumz Hub said the support group she has started aims to inspire, educate and create awareness for new mothers in the first year.

Dear mom is a joint initiative of the New Mumz hub and Mathrusakhi foundation on the occasion of Mother’s Day, supported by Telangana Tourism. ESI Telangana Director Dr Devika Rani, winner of Mrs Universe Intelligence 2017 Abhimanika Yadav and film personalities graced the event.