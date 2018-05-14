Home Cities Hyderabad

Beautification of Charminar turns business gloomy

Around four months back, GHMC closed the four roads leading to the monument to speed up the construction process of CPP.

By Aihik Sur
HYDERABAD: Shopkeepers around Charminar are complaining of a dip in business, by 40 to 60 per cent, ever since roads around the monument were blocked for the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). “Since the roads were barricaded and blocked, there has been a 60 per cent fall in my business,” says Maqbool, who owns ornament shop Charminar Pearls.

“There are days when only a handful of customers enter my shop, let alone buy an ornament. I have invested a huge amount in this shop. I don’t know what to do,” says Maqbool. Mukaram Iqbal, co-owner of the Minar Book Centre agrees that his business was also not doing well since the CPP started. “Locals driving by were our main customers,” says Iqbal. “This is because tourists are not particularly interested in what we sell. Since the roads were closed our business has taken a hit. It’s also difficult to bring supplies to the shop,” he says.

The same was reiterated by Mohammed Siddique Hussain, owner of Zeenath Book Centre. Siddique said, “Last year, around this time (before Ramzan), we had more customers. Now there is hardly anyone who buy from us.” However, the CPP doesn’t seem to have hit the vendors in front of Charminar. Usually parking their kiosks at places which sees most footfall from visitors, these vendors sell various merchandises like shoes, bangles and other jewellery at a cheaper rate.

Take for instance this permanent shop on the Charminar Kaman Road, which has a varied range of shoes ranging from Rs150 to Rs1,000. The shop rarely sees a footfall, and customers, ironically, throng to a vendor which sells shoes right in front of the shop. Every shoe that vendor sells — be it for a kid or woman — are marked up at Rs 150.

Around four months back, GHMC closed the four roads leading to the monument to speed up the construction process of CPP. While the concrete flooring for pedestrians on the four sides of the monument is over, the stretch in front of Mecca Masjid is yet to be completed.

