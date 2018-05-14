Dial K for Dialysis queries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If you were a 20 -year-old young graduate, all set to fly to the US for master’s in chemical engineering from one of the prestigious colleges, there seems not much reason to worry. But just when you got your visa, what if you figured out you had a kidney dysfunction which could attract a visa rejection? Kamal Shah, co-founder of NerphroPlus, a dialysis provider service, went through a similar situation 21 years ago. “At that point of time, we learnt that there was a prerequisite for all the students going to the US for masters to take a vaccine.

I had gone to the same place where everyone else was going, Institute of Preventive Medicine in Hyderabad. They had given everybody the vaccine and warned that there would be subtle side effects of that,” says Kamal. However, a few days later, he noticed that the side effects like nausea and vomiting didn’t subside and he consulted his family physician who prescribed some tests. The test results showed that his kidney function was affected.

Kamal continues, “It came as a huge shock. My physician immediately connected me to a nephrologist and dialysis had started. Back then I had no clue what dialysis was and had never heard of it before. Initially I thought it was something temporary and I was going to study in the US. Moreover, the nephrologist kept on saying that the dialysis was temporary, and the kidney function would revive within a week or so. But it didn’t happen. After one and half years, when nothing else worked out, we decided to have my kidney transplant. My mother donated her kidney.” The transplant didn’t work out for him. After 11 days of the transplant, his primary disease, atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome had infected his new kidney as well. So, he gave up his new kidney and was back on dialysis.

“I was quite devastated and broken after the transplant fail because for me it was the ultimate cure and escape from the dialysis. My family was an incredible support, both financially and mentally. During the same time internet had come up and I started researching about transplant failure and types of dialysis. Found out peritoneal dialysis was a much gentler therapy that could be done from home. Things gradually started getting normal again and I started working part time as a software developer,” he says.

Years later, Kamal has an atypical superhero story to share and inspire people on dialysis to overcome their inhibitions and lead a happy productive life. He also started a blog (www.kamaldshah.com) about his dialysis. “At that time, little was known to the patients about dialysis and its precautions. Of course, they got information from doctors, but they didn’t have much time to answer little queries and doubts of every patient on a personal basis.

I also wanted to present a patient’s perspective to the world,” he says. The blog became popular within an year and in 2008, Vikram, a health care consultant who stumbled upon Kamal’s blog, asked him if he wanted to start up a health care service in India. Vikram’s friend Sandeep got together to start NephroPlus. Today, it is India’s largest and world’s eigth largest dialysis provider network with 140 centres across 85 cities in 18 states of India. Their aim is to make dialysis completely patient-centric. They also have ‘Holiday Dialysis’, a concept that allows dialysis patients to enjoy a vacation in places like Goa, Dehradun and Rishikesh and ‘Dialysis Olympiad’, where guests get to experience Olympics style events which include sports.