Hyderabad businessmen learning tricks of the trade from Charminar pedestrian project

Permanent shopkeepers around Charminar, whose customers were mainly locals before the roads were blocked for the CPP, are improvising and diversifying their businesses.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shopkeepers set up mobile shops in vicinity of Charminar | Sathya Keerthi

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Permanent shopkeepers around Charminar, whose customers were mainly locals before the roads were blocked for the CPP, are improvising and diversifying their businesses to cater to the current predominantly-tourist crowd.

While few have introduced new merchandises, others have redesigned their packaging to attract tourists. Take for instance Mirza Baig, the third-generation owner of M Mohammed Ali Baig, a general cloth merchant shop beside the Charminar police station. Baig, whose shop sells banarasi, kanchi and silk sarees, has introduced different kinds of stoles to attract tourists.

Baig said, “The appeal of stole is universal and its different varieties — pashminas, western-style stoles, hijabs, lambadi dupattas and so on — offer diverse options for people to choose from.”

Even the administration of the famous Nimrah Cafe and Bakery has taken stock of the current situation and prompted some changes in their workings. Aslam, one of the owners, said, “Since the roads were blocked, locals’ footfall in our shop has decreased by at least 75 - 80 pc. Now it’s mostly tourists. Thus we have redesigned our packaging to make it more attractive.”

Similarly, Tazeen Bangles and Matching Centre, too has tried to improvise to the current situation. Located in a blindspot beside Mecca Masjid, this shop rarely sees any business. However, to tackle the situation, one of the owners, Mohammad Fayaz Ahmed has set up two vending kiosks on the pathway which sees most footfall from visitors.

Ahmed said, “Earlier, when roads were open, I used to keep my shops decorated and used to run a profitable business. Now, with change in type of footfall, we are forced to reduce our prices to attract more tourists.”

