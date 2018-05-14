Hyderabad: Ex-home guard abandon suicide bid, climbs down from unipole after MLA's assurance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Office-goers on Monday in Hyderabad were faced with a severe traffic snarl near Khairatabad circle, after a former police home guard climbed atop a unipole-bill board next to the start of flyover at Khiratabad threatening to commit suicide.

Even though crowds kept pouring in near the 25-metre-tall unipole while rescue team from fire department and police tried to dissuade him, the man climbed down only after Telugu Desam MLA R Krishnaiah reached the place and reportedly assured to take the plight of home guards to the chief minister.

To draw the attention of government, ex-home guards had staged a protest near Khairatabad circle and were detained by police in the morning. Meanwhile, one among them, B Goud, climbed atop the towering billboard.

According to home guards, as many as 400 of them had been working for the past nine years in different wings of police department in united Andhra Pradesh. After new state of Telangana was formed, the government issued orders to remove many home guards based on staff track record. The home guards association members have given a number of representations to the Telangana government for considering reinstatement of their jobs in police department. However, there is no response from the officials, they said.

At around 1 pm, Goud climbed down with help of fire department's rescue team after TDP's LB Nagar legislator R Krishnaiah reached the spot. He spoke to Goud over phone and reportedly promised to take the matter to authorities concerned. He was taken away in an ambulance as soon as he was brought down.