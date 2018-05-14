Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ex-home guard abandons suicide bid, climbs down from unipole after MLA's assurance

To draw the attention of government, ex-homeguards had staged a protest near Khairatabad circle and were detained by police in the morning.

Published: 14th May 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

At around 1 pm, the former police home guard climbed down with help of fire department's rescue team after TDP's LB Nagar legislator R Krishnaiah reached the spot. | Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Office-goers on Monday in Hyderabad were faced with a severe traffic snarl near Khairatabad circle, after a former police home guard climbed atop a unipole-bill board next to the start of flyover at Khiratabad threatening to commit suicide. 

Even though crowds kept pouring in near the 25-metre-tall unipole while rescue team from fire department and police tried to dissuade him, the man climbed down only after Telugu Desam MLA R Krishnaiah reached the place and reportedly assured to take the plight of home guards to the chief minister. 

To draw the attention of government, ex-home guards had staged a protest near Khairatabad circle and were detained by police in the morning. Meanwhile, one among them, B Goud, climbed atop the towering billboard. 

According to home guards, as many as 400 of them had been working for the past nine years in different wings of police department in united Andhra Pradesh. After new state of Telangana was formed, the government issued orders to remove many home guards based on staff track record. The home guards association members have given a number of representations to the Telangana government for considering reinstatement of their jobs in police department. However, there is no response from the officials, they said. 

At around 1 pm, Goud climbed down with help of fire department's rescue team after TDP's LB Nagar legislator R Krishnaiah reached the spot. He spoke to Goud over phone and reportedly promised to take the matter to authorities concerned. He was taken away in an ambulance as soon as he was brought down.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India misplaces title deed, told to compensate customer

This Ramzan, gyms in Old City to open late nights

Beautification of Charminar turns business gloomy

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets