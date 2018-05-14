Say hello to pampering!

Home Cities Hyderabad

The summer has been quite harsh on our skin but one can always pacify it with some pampering sessions. Choose the right facial for the right concern. Here is our experience

By Purnima Sriram 
HYDERABAD : On a hot Thursday afternoon, I found my skin duller than my mood. I landed at the doorstep of Lakme Salon in Madhapur for argan oil facial. I was first welcomed with a glass of water. (That is the best gift one can offer during summer). The assigned beautician, Aishwarya first explained me the facial and the aftermath of it. From asking my daily regime to the products I use to the allergies I have, she made a detailed note of my skin’s history.  She analysed my skin before she could begin the session. The facial was a seven step process.  

 Here are the steps:  
Cleansing: Cleansing is done according to the person’s skin type. The concerned product is massaged on the face gently for five to six minutes, transferring us to a trance.

Deep Cleansing: This procedure involves removing of dead skin cells. They either use the non granule cleanser or granule one, depending on the type of skin and necessity.

Penetration: At this stage, you are already asleep but subconsciously you can feel some tingling sensation. The serum acts on our skin. With in five minutes, the serum is massaged into the skin with the help of a galvanic/ultra sonic device. There is a confidence that seeps into you that your skin is already hydrated.

Pampering: Here is my favourite part. Massage! They massage the face, neck, back, shoulder and head. We can feel the pain vanish like how dirt vanishes in detergent advertisements. 

Nourishing: A face pack is applied on the skin and left to dry for 20 minutes while you get your beauty sleep. It is wiped off with a wet cotton ball. 

Toning: In this penultimate step, rose water is applied on the skin leaving the skin feel calm and soothing.    

Moisturising: Their in-house moisturiser is applied on skin and you can feel the skin being plumped.

I stepped out of the salon, after the beautician applied sun protection on my skin. I could see my lifeless skin trying to recharge itself. The next morning, I woke up to a bright skin and a couple of days later, the facial’s glow was showing up and I couldn’t be more happier and satisfied.

 purnima@newindianexpress.com @iyer_purnima

