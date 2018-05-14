This Ramzan, gyms in Old City to open late nights

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just days left in Ramzan, gyms and fitness centres in the Old City are all set to shift to special timings for the benefit of enthusiasts. Most gym owners have set upon the time between 7 pm and 2.30 am for those still wanting to work out.

Explaining the reason behind the shift, Ayaz Khan, owner of new Deejay’s Gym in Pathergatti, said, “It’s said that no one should intentionally exert pressure on oneself during fasting. Apart from that, scientifically, if you workout on an empty stomach, your blood pressure is bound to fall.”

Further, Khan said, “So, we have set the starting time at 7 pm because generally the fasting ends by then,” adding that they have another slot from 5 am to 10.30 am for their non-Muslim customers.

Mirza Mouzam Baig owner of the New Super Gym in Jahanuma, said, “Workout regime will generally start after Iftar at around 7 pm. However, people will be generally coming in after prayers at night.”

However, Hussaini Zubaidi, owner of Zubaidi Fitness Centre located near the Chowmahalla Palace of Old City, implementing the similar timings also said, “During the first 10 days of Ramzan, business remains good as many take up new memberships. After that, they stop coming in as it gets really tiring after a whole day of fast.”

Mohamad Raziuddin Sayed, jujitsu black belt 2nd strip and Telangana Head Coach, said, “We usually work out for two hours — from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am. It requires a lot of energy and hence we balance it out by having nutritious food in small quantities before going for the work out. After coming back, we have our normal dinner,” Sayed added.

Study on Ramzan fitness regime

A study titled “Investigating two different time frames during Ramadan fasting”, published in Asian Journal of Sports Medicine, conducted on 34 male volunteer athletes from different sports on effect of training during Ramzan finds that there is weight reduction while training bothe during and after fasting. Daytime or evening training did not inversely affect the agility and power performances.