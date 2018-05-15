19-year-old held in Hyderabad for sexually abusing class III girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after a 12-year-old girl complained against her two neighbours — a man who runs a tuition centre from home and another, a minor — for allegedly sexually abusing her one after the other in the last four months, Meerpet police have arrested the 19-year-old accused. However, the other accused is yet to be detained.

While Chejarla Gopi is alleged to have sexually abused the victim on Friday, the incident involving minor according to the complainant took place on the day of Sankranthi when she had gone to the latter’s home to bring her cousin. Gopi, a native of Suryapet district, was living at a rented house in Lenin Nagar under Meerpet police station limits and was pursuing ITI.

He was also running home-based tutorial to make his ends meet. On May 11, the victim, went to Gopi’s house to collect a bottle of cold drinking water. As the girl did not return home even after a long time, her aunt went to check at Gopi’s house. She found that Gopi was forcing himself on the girl. The DCP while addressing the media said that the victim also had told that on the day of Sankranthi, she was sexually abused by another neighbour, who is a minor boy.