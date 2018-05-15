Home Cities Hyderabad

Beauties with a zest for life

Mrs Urban Hyderabad 2018 discovered mothers who are fit, fun and inspiring to others

Published: 15th May 2018 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Fit, stylish, charming and beautiful. Each of the contestants at Mrs Urban Hyderbad 2018 pageant held at M Conventions on Tuesday were all this and more importantly, achievers in their own way. If Sindhu is a diamond entrepreneur, Gangandeep is a Zumba instructor. Rohini is a NLP practitioner and Lavanya is a makeup artist. Interestingly, all of them are moms, some with children as old as 21, but have all retained the youthful zest for life. A spillover of Mother’s Day celebrations in the city, the event was a tribute to moms who are inspiring and are passionate about life.

Over 40 women took part in five rounds which included ramp walk and talent show at the fashion show hosted by Srinivas Sarakadam of Hyderabad Events, an event management firm. The jury comprised Hema Latha, one of the directors of the firm, fashion choroegrapher Shiny, stylist Shravya, model-entrepreneur Waris and Radio City RJ Suneetha. The event choreographed by Farhan had the women walk the ramp solo and in groups and create a well choreographed event. They shared their little anecdotes on what made them take part in the event.  “Our grand finale, the Mega Fashion event, will take place on May 19 at Hotel Dasapalla. From fashion portfolios to grooming and getting spotted by movie fraternity, the days promises a multitude of opportunities for models in the city,” Srinivas promises. The New Indian Express is the media partner of the event.

The title winners were:
Mrs Charm Hyderabad 2018: Gagandeep Mailk
Mrs Beauty Hyderabad 2018: Sindhu
Mrs Perfect Hyderabad 2018: Rohini
Mrs Smart Hyderabad 2018: Lavanya Reddy

