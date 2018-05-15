For the love of art

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Hyderabad Art Fest, an international art exhibition was inaugurated at Nehru Art Gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts University on Saturday and was open through May 12 to May 14. The fest organised by Indian Royal Academy of Art and Culture & Kalaantar Foundation showcased paintings and graphic photography by 53 artists from across India and other countries like Nepal, Singapore and Canada, for exhibition and sale. Inaugurated by Indrajeet Grover, Director of North Zone Cultural Centre, Allahabad, this fest was largely aimed at promoting young and upcoming artists and introducing their works to art galleries.

A national seminar on art was conducted on the second day of the fest for which the guest of honour was Vishwanath Guggari, Editor, Art Affairs- an art newspaper.Sujata Goenka is a self-taught free-lance artist from Hyderabad, whose paintings where at the gallery, says “I have been painting for 35 years now, but this is my first exhibition.

Each painting takes about 6-7 months to complete with intrigued detailing.I am very exited and glad that I am a part of this fest”. This fest was coordinated by Ramgiri Police Patil, Sohani Jain and Rehman Patil. The works showcased at the fest were of various themes including Buddha, friendship, abstract, music, traditions among others.