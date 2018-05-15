Fuel price hike: Hyderabadis too join the national outcry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As fuel prices continued to surge, after a 19-day hiatus and two days after Karnataka polls, local residents joined the national outcry against the increase in price urging revoking of fuel pricing mechanism. They wanted the price revision mechanism to be restored to twice a month. The price of petrol after the 19-paisa increase on Monday stood at Rs 79.23 per litre in Hyderabad. Diesel after 26-paisa increase was sold at Rs 71.93.

“The dynamic daily pricing have desensitised people and they are now used to it,” Rajasekhar, an immigrant consultant said. “It has to go back to the old method.” There has been trend of rise in petrol and diesel prices following cutin supply by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The resultant rallying in global prices increased the cost of Indian basket of crude from $47.56 a barrel in 2016-17 to $75.26 a barrel on May 11.