Home Cities Hyderabad

Fuel price hike: Hyderabadis too join the national outcry

As fuel prices continued to surge, after a 19-day hiatus and two days after Karnataka polls, local residents joined the national outcry against the increase in price urging revoking of fuel pricing.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As fuel prices continued to surge, after a 19-day hiatus and two days after Karnataka polls, local residents joined the national outcry against the increase in price urging revoking of fuel pricing mechanism. They wanted the price revision mechanism to be restored to twice a month. The price of petrol after the 19-paisa increase on Monday stood at Rs 79.23 per litre in Hyderabad. Diesel after 26-paisa increase was sold at Rs 71.93. 

“The dynamic daily pricing have desensitised people and they are now used to it,” Rajasekhar, an immigrant consultant said. “It has to go back to the old method.” There has been trend of rise in petrol and diesel prices following cutin supply by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The resultant rallying in global prices increased the cost of Indian basket of crude from $47.56 a barrel in 2016-17 to $75.26 a barrel on May 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sirisha murder case: Prime accused’s friend held in Hyderabad

Stoppage of airline services: Passengers wait to get back to Hyderabad

Way fewer heat waves this year in Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets