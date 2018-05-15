Hyderabad: Ex-home guard climbs atop 25-metre unipole to get back job

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Office-goers on Monday morning witnessed high drama at the busy Khairatabad circle after a former police home guard climbed atop a unipole-billboard, threatening to commit suicide. Buran Goud of Mahbubnagar district, had reached the place to stage a protest along with a bunch of ex-home guards who had reportedly lost their jobs.

Even though crowds kept pouring in near the 25-metre-tall unipole while rescue teams from fire department and police tried to dissuade him, the man climbed down only after Telugu Desam MLA R Krishnaiah reached the place and reportedly promised him to take the plight of home guards to the Chief Minister.

“Around 250 home guards were dismissed recently on various grounds. He was one of them, and demanded that all 250 be taken back into service. I assured him that his demands will be met. So, he agreed to call off the protest. Recently, the CM had also said that they will get back their jobs,” R Krishnaiah told Express.

To draw the attention of government, ex-home guards had staged a protest near Khairatabad circle and were detained by police in the morning. Meanwhile, Goud, climbed atop the towering billboard. The Saifabad police on Monday detained at least 32 suspended home guards and registered cases against them for causing disturbance.

Man killed on suspicion of sorcery

Kumrambheem: In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old farmer was murdered and his eyes pierced with iron wire suspecting that the deceased was practising sorcery. The incident took place in Ginnalahatti village in Kumarambheem. The farmer, whose body was found in his agriculture fields in his village on Monday, was alleged to be performing sorcery and he was blamed for the death of a woman in the village.

Police said the assailants strangled the farmer Meesala Gangaram with a binding wire after piercing his eyes. “We suspect the deceased was blinded by piercing his eyes. He struggled a lot before he was strangled to death,’’ police said. Villagers were under the suspicion that Gangaram had performed black magic on a woman of the same village which led to her death.