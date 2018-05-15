Hyderabad: Four of 15 runaway boys found

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four of the 15 boys who escaped from the Saidabad government observatory home for boys on Sunday have been traced by the police. While two of them were found by special teams, two others were located by the station house officers (SHOs) of police stations under whose limits these juveniles belonged. Two others returned later on Sunday itself.

The four boys found on Monday were handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board. Principal Secretary for women and child development department M Jagadeeshwar said that a detail inquiry has been conducted into the security lapse at the Home. Reportedly, the boys cut opened a window grill and escaped.

The boys will be counselled and then sent back to the observatory home. “The counselling session will inquire about why they left the home and the issues they face there. They will also be explained about the consequences of such acts, as it is likely that their punishment will be increased,” said ET Manjusha, principal magistrate, JJB. “Parents of these boys will be summoned and in case they express interest in taking them home, it will be allowed. In case it’s a bailable offence, we will send them home on high surety,” she added.