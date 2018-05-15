Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girls outshine boys in ICSE, ISC exams

City schools performed well in ICSE and  ISC examinations with the state recording a pass percentage of 99.06 and 97.73 respectively.

15th May 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City schools performed well in ICSE and  ISC examinations with the state recording a pass percentage of 99.06 and 97.73 respectively. With a pass percentage of 99.59 for Class X and 98.57 for Class XII examinations, girls outshone boys who secured 98.55 and 96.48 per cent respectively. 

In fact of the three state toppers, two are girls. Kritika Agarwal from Gitanjali School, Begumpet and Yash Agarwal from Gitanjali Devshala, Secunderabad have topped in the ICSE with 98.2 per cent while Anisha Mansingh also from Gitanjali School, Begumpet with 98.50 won the top merit among the ISC students in the state. While the class 10 merit list had two boys and two girls each, in class 12, all top three scorers are  girls.

Across the state, 3,948 students from 40 schools appeared for ICSE examination, with 1,998 boys and 1,950 girls. Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 99.06 for class X as against the cumulative score of 98.51 per cent. Though a mere the 705 students from 15 Telangana schools appeared for the examination ISC or class XII examinations, they recorded a pass percentage of 97.73. Overall 80,880 students from 1,034 schools appeared and recorded a pas percentage of 96.21. 

