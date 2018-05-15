Home Cities Hyderabad

Matters of the blood

Global healthcare and pharmaceutical company Merck continues to spread awareness about anemia in Asia.

Published: 15th May 2018 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Global healthcare and pharmaceutical company Merck continues to spread awareness about anemia in Asia. Following last year’s Anemia Convention, Merck’s latest anemia awareness campaign took shape at the RCOG (Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) World Congress 2018 held recently in Singapore. This event attracts close to 3000 obstetricians, gynecologists and related specialties from across the world.

Notably, the timing of this event coincided with the publication of an important study in The Lancet Global Health stating that anemia, a condition characterized by a lack of healthy red blood cells, can double the risk of death in pregnant women.

This research, which utilized information from over 300,000 women across 29 countries by the WHO (World Health Organization), established that pregnant women with severe anemia are twice as likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy compared to those who don’t have the condition.

In last year’s Anemia Convention supported by Merck, it was found that the WHO Regional Prevalence of Anemia in Pregnant Women between the ages of 15 and 49, in Southeast Asia, was registered at high 48.7% affecting 11.5 million people.1 Globally, there are 41.8% of anemic pregnant women with nearly 60% of the cases attributable to iron deficiency.2

This time, Merck spearheaded an educational scientific symposium on “Anemia during Pregnancy and Beyond – Truth, Myths and the Unknown” at the RCOG World Congress led by Dr. Michael Low and Dr. Rajapriya Ayyapan.

