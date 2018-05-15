Mobocracy in Hyderabad police stations?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A junior artiste barges into a police station with supporters and thrashes another artiste. Then, an MIM MLA beats up his own party worker, who is in police custody after being accused of rape. Of late, police stations in the city are witnessing mob frenzy which the men in khaki, either due to political pressures or some other reasons, are allowing to happen while remaining mute spectators.

An electrician from Malakpet, who was detained for attempt to rape a 6-year-old girl, was beaten up inside the Chaderghat police station by a mob led by MIM legislator Ahmed Balala. Though the incident took place on Friday night, a video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday.

This is the second such incident where an accused was thrashed by a mob inside police station in the recent past. Earlier, a group of women junior artistes of Tollywood, led by Sri Reddy, thrashed one Sreesant Reddy, accused in alleged rape of another artiste, inside the Banjara Hills police station.

While Banjara Hills police had registered a case against Sri Reddy and others under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), the Chaderghat police are yet to register a case against the MIM activists or the MLA who led them. They merely said an inquiry has been initiated.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar, when contacted, said, “Under CrPC, any common man has the right to catch an offender and bring any accused to the police station,” without referring to the assault inside the police station. When questioned further, he said, “This case cannot be compared with the Banjara Hills case. You should remember that he is accused of raping a minor girl.”

The 37-year-old Mohammed Ismail, an MIM ward member, had allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in his locality. The parents lodged a complaint with police on Friday. Based on it, police registered an “attempt to rape” case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, and arrested him. When the accused was inside the police station, the Malakpet MLA and his party workers barged into the police station, broke open the lockup room and thrashed the alleged rapist.

Sultan Bazar ACP Mylabathula Chetana told Express that DCP M Ramesh called for an inquiry into the incident and directed inspector G Sattaiah to submit a report. When the incident took place, there were only a handful of policemen at the station. Chaderghat inspector G Sattaiah said that he had begun the inquiry by collecting details from the staff who were on night duty at the police station and collected the CCTV footage for verification. “I will submit report to the DCP,’’ he said.